Tableau to honour Rajasthan's 'hate killer' taken out on Ram Navami in Jodhpur

JAIPUR: Tableau of the Rajasthan murderer, who is accused of killing a Muslim labourer from West Bengal, were taken out in Jodhpur on the occasion of Ram Navami. The tableau were taken out to honour the killer, reported news agency ANI.

Identified as Shambhulal Regar, a resident of Rajasthan, hacked the labourer to death and set his body on fire in Rajsamand last year. The brutal incident was recorded on camera and widely circulated on social media.

Rajasthan: Tableau taken out in Jodhpur on #RamNavami to honour murderer, who hacked a man to death & set the body on fire in Rajsamand last year. The killer, Shambhu Lal, had also recorded the act on video & uploaded it on social media, in December. pic.twitter.com/ApbH7SsCkJ — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2018

Regar, 36, has been in jail since in December 2017 after he allegedly burnt a 45-year-old man, Mohammad Afrazul, to death in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan in a suspected case of 'love jihad'.

In a major security breach, Regar had recorded and uploaded two videos from inside the Jodhpur Central jail. In the videos, which surfaced in February this year, Regar is seen repeating his rant against 'jihadis'.

Wearing a hoodie and well-equipped with earphones, he appears to be reading from a long hate-filled script smartly and confidently in the videos.

In the seven-minute long video, he urges Hindus to stand united and bring 'Ram Rajya' in India.

Regar is seen saying that he could not tolerate threats to Hindu women from jihadi forces and hence came forward to help one of them.