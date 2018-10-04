हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Taimoor Nagar murder: Delhi Police arrest three persons, two confess to committing crime

Rohtash Basoya was killed on Sunday in Delhi's Taimoor Nagar area.

Taimoor Nagar murder: Delhi Police arrest three persons, two confess to committing crime
Representational Image

The Police on Thursday arrested three accused in connection with an anti-drug activist's murder four days ago in Delhi's Taimoor Nagar. 

The arrested were interrogated and two of them confessed the crime and their involvement in the murder case, news agency ANI reported.

The police have claimed to have solved the murder case.

The two men who confessed were identified as Akash and Ajay Rathi. Both were arrested from Mehrauli area in a robbery case on Wednesday.

They were allegedly also involved in a car theft case in Delhi's Bhogal area. 

After interrogation, the two admitted that they were involved in the murder of 34-year-old Rohtash Basoya in Taimoor Nagar. 

According to reports, Ajay and Akash had on Sunday gunned down Rohtash Basoya who had fought against drugs smugglers and local criminals in Taimoor Nagar. 

The incident happened when Ajay and Akash came to buy drugs. One of them allegedly shot Basoya after he asked them not to abuse in front of children.

(With Agency Inputs)

Tags:
DelhimurderTaimoor Nagar Murder caseTaimoor Nagar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close