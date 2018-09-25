हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taj Mahal

Entire Agra cannot be declared a heritage city, the Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court during the hearing on protection of Taj Mahal Tuesday .

Taj Mahal: Cannot declare entire Agra as a heritage city, UP government tells SC

NEW DELHI: Entire Agra cannot be declared a heritage city, the Uttar Pradesh government told the Supreme Court during the hearing on protection of Taj Mahal Tuesday .

“It would be difficult to declare entire Agra as a heritage city,” said the UP government.

Responding to the statement, the top court asked the government to consider declaring certain portions of the area surrounding Taj Mahal as heritage.

The SC further extended the time to submit a vision document on protection of Taj Mahal to November 15. 

During the hearing, the state informed that Ahmedabad-based Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology will assist s on declaring area surrounding Taj Mahal as heritage.

Last month, the top court had sought a detailed suggestion to preserve the iconic Mughal heritage monument from decay and yellowing due to environmental reasons. 

"Ecosystem, and environment are are important facets of the vision document and thereby should be kept in mind before any steps or suggestion being taken in the preservation of Taj Mahal," Supreme Court Justice Lokur observed during the course of the hearing.

Protecting the iconic Taj Mahal has become a "hopeless cause", the top court had earlier said, adding that Indian authorities should display a "far greater concern" than shown by the UNESCO over the upkeep of Taj Mahal that has been affected by pollution.

With agency inputs

