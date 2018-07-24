हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
KJ Alphons

Taj Mahal, Somnath Temple, Khajuraho among 17 sites to be developed as 'Iconic Tourist Sites'

Minister of State (I/C) for Tourism KJ Alphons said that 17 sites in 12 clusters in the country will be developed under Iconic Tourist Sites Development Project

Taj Mahal, Somnath Temple, Khajuraho among 17 sites to be developed as &#039;Iconic Tourist Sites&#039;

NEW DELHI: Ministry of Tourism has identified 17 sites in 12 clusters in the country for development under Iconic Tourist Sites Development Project, pursuant to Budget Announcements of 2018-19, under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). 

Following are the 17 sites:- Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh; Ajanta and Ellora in Maharashtra, Humayun’s Tomb, Red Fort and Qutub Minar in Delhi; Colva Beach in Goa; Amer Fort in Rajasthan; Somnath and Dholavira in Gujarat; Khajuraho in MP; Hampi in Karnataka; Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu; Kaziranga in Assam; Kumarakom in Kerala and Mahabodhi in Bihar.

The announcement in this regard was made by the Minister of State (I/C) for Tourism KJ Alphons, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Alphons further informed that the Tourism Ministry shall be developing the above sites in a holistic manner with focus on issues concerning connectivity to the destination, better facilities/experience for the tourists at the site, skill development, involvement of local community, promotion and branding and by bringing in private investment.
 
The monuments taken up for development under the above mentioned project fall under the jurisdiction of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and State Archaeology Departments. 

The Ministry will carry out interventions at these monuments in collaboration with the ASI and State Government, and all development plans will have elements of universal accessibility, cleanliness at the monuments, use of Green Technology and enhanced security for the tourists.
 
 

