BSF

Take strongest possible action against Pakistan troops involved in jawan's killing: Rajnath Singh to BSF

This was conveyed to the top brass of the border guarding force which is deployed along the highly volatile Indo-Pak border.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has told the Border Security Force (BSF) to take strongest possible action against the Pakistani troops, who slit a BSF jawan's throat along the International Border near Jammu, officials said Thursday.

Singh told top officials of the BSF in no uncertain terms that the strongest possible action should be taken against the Pakistani troops involved in Tuesday's incident, a home ministry official, privy to the development, said.

The BSF jawan's throat was slit and his body bore multiple bullet injuries. The missing trooper was found killed by Pakistani troops in the Jammu region, in a first-of-its-kind barbaric act against Indian forces along the International Border.

Another official said the BSF is expected to take some "pro-active" action against the Pakistan Rangers to "avenge" the mutilation of the jawan's body.

The brutal incident in the Ramgarh sector yesterday was reminiscent of similar attacks in the past on Indian security forces along the Line of Control.

The officials said a "high alert" has been sounded for all formations along the 192-km-long International Border and the 740-km LoC, which is manned by the Army.

with PTI inputs

BSF Rajnath Singh Pakistan

