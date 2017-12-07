Talks underway for India's entry into Wassenaar Arrangement

New Delhi: Deliberations are currently underway in Vienna over India's membership to the Wassenaar Arrangement, a major export control regime that deals with non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

An entry into the export control regime would enhance India's credentials in the field of non-proliferation despite not being a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Official sources said the plenary meeting of the 41- member grouping was examining India's application for its membership.

Yesterday, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said India was likely to get the membership of the grouping in the ongoing plenary session.

India has been eyeing membership of all leading export control regimes including the Nuclear Suppliers Group, the Wassenaar Arrangement and the Australia Group.

Last year, India gained entry into the Missile Technologies Control Regime (MTCR), which paved way for it to get critical missile technologies and also export its missiles.

China has been stone-walling India's bid for membership to the NSG. But it is not a member of the Wassenaar Arrangement, the MTCR and the Australia Group.

Membership to the Wassenaar Arrangement would give India a chance for a closer interaction with member-states and also hold up its credentials, despite not being a signatory to the NPT, said an official.