Talks with President Vladimir Putin will strengthen special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin would further strengthen the 'special and privileged' strategic partnership between India and Russia.

"Am confident the talks with President Putin will further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia... I look forward to my visit to Sochi tomorrow (Monday) and my meeting with President Putin. It is always a pleasure to meet him," he tweeted.

PM Modi is travelling to Russia at Putin's invitation for an informal summit in Sochi on May 21, 2018. It would be his second informal summit in as many months as he held talks with Chinese President Xi Jingpin in China's Wuhan in a similar format in April 2018.

The two leaders are expected to primarily focus on pressing global and regional issues, including the impact of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, during their informal summit in the Russian city of Sochi on Monday. They may also deliberate on extending Indo-Russia civil nuclear cooperation to third countries, possible areas for cooperation for the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) project, India's engagement with five-nation Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the situation in the Korean peninsula.

"It's very important and different kind of meeting between PM Modi and President Putin. The difference is President Putin invited PM Modi to come to visit him and discuss various issues almost within two weeks of him becoming President of Russia for the fourth time. We expect talks to begin at 1 o'clock local time in delegation format followed by lunch hosted by the President just for PM Modi. We expect them to be together for a few hours. It's a great opportunity for the personal chemistry between them to discuss different issues," said Pankaj Saran, Indian Ambassador to Russia.

He added, "They'll also discuss the situation in Afghanistan and Syria, because the whole problem in Syria is related to conduct of international terrorism and it's a problem the region faces. In a few months time, President Putin himself will be travelling to India for the regular summit. This frequency of meetings is another important aspect of our relations with Russia."

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that it will be an important occasion for the two leaders to exchange views on international matters in a "broad and long-term perspective". "Both leaders will also discuss their respective national developmental priorities and bilateral matters," the MEA had said

On reaching, PM Modi will be received by local dignitaries at the airport. He is then scheduled to visit the residence resort of Putin. This will be the first meeting between Putin and PM Modi in 2018. However, since the beginning of the year, the two leaders have had several phone conversations.

The annual summit talks between the top leadership of the two countries, bound by 'special and privileged strategic ties', have been taking place alternately in Moscow and New Delhi since 2000.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)