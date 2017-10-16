Talwars refused Rs 49,000 as fee for health, teaching services in jail

New Delhi: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, parents of slain Aarushi, refused about Rs 49,000 as fee for the services they offered in jail while imprisonment.

The Talwars - once famous as dentist couple of Noida, lived at sector 25's Jalvayu Vihar.

On May 16, 2008, the Talwars' only child, 13-year-old Aarushi, was found with her throat slit in her bedroom at the family apartment in Noida. Their domestic help Hemraj was declared the suspect until his corpse was found on the rooftop next morning.

In 2013, a CBI court convicted and sentenced them to a life term in the 'double murder case'. The dentist couple was sent to Ghaziabad's Dasna jail where they were assigned new roles by the jail authorities.

While Rajesh was allotted the job of assisting prison's medical team, his wife Nupur donned the hat of a teacher.

Rajesh treated dental patients in the jail and earns Rs 40 a day. This comes to about Rs 1,200 a month. His wife Nupur too is paid Rs 40 a day for teaching women and children.

As per jail authorities, the dentist couple was also given remuneration for their job. The duo used to begin their from 10 am to 5 pm every day except for Sundays.

After being released, the Talwars' have offered to visit the prison every fortnight to treat prisoners.