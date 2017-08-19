close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Tamil Nadu: Coast Guard reviews operational preparedness of eastern region

Bargotra reviewed the operational preparedness with emphasis on coastal security, pollution response and infrastructure development, an official release said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 17:17

Chennai: Coast Guard Commander, Eastern Region, Rajan Bargotra on Saturday reviewed the operational preparedness of the the region at the District and Station Commanders Works conference here.

Bargotra reviewed the operational preparedness with emphasis on coastal security, pollution response and infrastructure development, an official release said.

He sensitised the District Commanders on the present security scenario in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and stressed the importance of working in tandom with all the stake holders.

The role of fishermen fraternity towards coastal security was also highlighted on the occasion.

Coast Guard District and Station Commanders from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and senior officers from various Coast Guard units participated, it said.

TAGS

Coast Guardcoastal securityPollutionReview

From Zee News

Donald Trump thanks ousted aide chief strategist Steve Bannon
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump thanks ousted aide chief strategist Steve Bann...

J&amp;K: PDP worker shot dead by militant in Anantnag district
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: PDP worker shot dead by militant in Anantnag distr...

Owner gives bright pink vests to hens for road safety
World

Owner gives bright pink vests to hens for road safety

Donald Trump weighing options for new South Asia strategy: White House
World

Donald Trump weighing options for new South Asia strategy:...

Jammu and KashmirIndia

Vehicle rolls down in gorge in J&K's Ramban, nine...

EuropeWorld

Finland suspect an asylum seeker, targeted women: Police

Pakistan&#039;s &#039;Mother Teresa&#039; Dr Ruth Pfau laid to rest in Karachi
WorldAsia

Pakistan's 'Mother Teresa' Dr Ruth Pfau laid...

World

Terror cell behind Spain attacks 'dismantled': In...

India

Rashtrapati Bhavan should be accessible to maximum number o...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Crisis in environmental health: Individual efforts can go a long way in reducing air and water pollution

Suicide of reason: The travails and tyrannies of liberalism

Freedom for CEOs: Is it a mirage at India Inc?

DNA Edit: Murthy vs CEO at infosys: Vishal Sikka’s resignation is an outcome of a culture clash

Barcelona terror attacks: Weak Islamic State resorting to desperate measures?