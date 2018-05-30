Tamil Nadu HSC Plus One results 2018: 91.3% pass percentage, girls outshine boys

TN HSC Plus One Result 2018: Over 91 per cent students cleared Tamil Nadu HSC Plus One Results 2018, results of which were declared by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu earlier on Tuesday. The pass percentage of girls stood at 94.6 while that of boys 87.4. The overall pass percentage is 91.3.

Over eight lakh students appeared for the Tamil Nadu HSC +1 exams this year 2018. The exam was held from March 1 to April 16.

Candidates can view their HSE (+1) First Year results on the official websites — tnresults.nic.in, www.dge.tn.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in.

Steps to check TN HSC Plus One Result 2018

Step 1: Visit one of the following websites

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

indiaresults.com

examresults.net

Step 2: Now click on HSE (+1) First Year - Examination Results March 2018 link

Step 3: On the new page, enter your Registration number and date of birth. Click on 'Get Marks'

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download the TN HSE (+1) First Year results and take a printout for future reference.

This is the first time that the Directorate of Government Examinations held Class 11 standard board exams