Tamil Nadu HSC Plus One results 2018 declared, Check results at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu HSC Plus One results 2018 declared, Check here

TN HSC Plus One Results 2018 are out! Candidates can view their scores on the official websites — tnresults.nic.in, www.dge.tn.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in. One can also choose to see the scores at indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The TN HSE (+1) First Year results 2018 were released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu. TN HSC Plus One exam was held from March 1 to April 16.

How to check TN HSC Plus One Result 2018

Step 1: Visit one of the following websites

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

indiaresults.com

examresults.net

Step 2: Now click on HSE (+1) First Year - Examination Results March 2018 link

Step 3: On the new page, enter your Registration number and date of birth. Click on 'Get Marks'

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download the TN HSE (+1) First Year results and take a printout for future reference.

The result for SSLC Class 10 was declared on May 23, 2018 in which around 94.5 per cent students had cleared the examination.