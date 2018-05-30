Tamil Nadu HSC Plus One results to be declared soon at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu HSC Plus One results 2018 declared, Check here

TN HSC Plus One Result 2018: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is all set to announce the Tamil Nadu HSC Plus One Result 2018 today, on May 30, at 9:00 am. Candidates can view their HSE (+1) First Year results on the official websites — tnresults.nic.in, www.dge.tn.nic.in and www.dge.tn.gov.in. A notice on the official website states, “HSE (+1) First Year - Examination Results Expected on 30th May 2018 at 09:00 Hrs.”

TN HSC Plus One exam was held from March 1 to April 16. The board has already announced the results for Tamil Nadu plus two (Class 12) examination on May 16, 2018.

Steps to check TN HSC Plus One Result 2018

Step 1: Visit one of the following websites

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

indiaresults.com

examresults.net

Step 2: Click on HSE (+1) First Year March 2018 results

Step 3: On the new page, enter your roll number/registration number and other required details. Click on submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download the TN HSE (+1) First Year results and take a printout for future reference.

The result for SSLC Class 10 was declared on May 23, 2018 in which around 94.5 per cent students had cleared the examination.