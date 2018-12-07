Tamil Nadu minister's car attacked by mob during visit to Cyclone Gaja-hit areas

Chennai: A Tamil Nadu minister's car was attacked by a mob in Nagapattinam while he was on his visit to the areas affected due to Cyclone Gaja.

State Minister OS Manian's car was also targetted by a sickle-wielding man. He is a member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from Vedaranyam constituency.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

#WATCH: Tamil Nadu Minister OS Manian's car attacked by people & a sickle-wielding man, in Nagapattinam when he went to visit the Cyclone Gaja affected area. 6 people have been arrested in connection with the incident. (18.11.2018)

This came days after Cyclonic storm Gaja made its landfall in Nagapattinam district.

Cyclone Gaja had crossed the Tamil Nadu coast early on November 16 between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam, about 300 km from Chennai. It left behind a trail of destruction in Nagapattinam district and also in several other districts.

The cyclone has claimed 63 lives, with Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai being the worst affected districts.