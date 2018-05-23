हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2018: TN SSLC class 10 results to be declared today on tnresults.nic.in; check details

The Tamil Nadu SSLC class 10 results 2018 is set to be declared by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) on Wednesday, May 23. The board is expected to declared the results at 9.30 am on its official website - tnresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check their results on other websites such as tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.

The TN Board SSLC Class 10 exams were held from April 16 to April 20, 2018. The board had on May 16 announced TN HSC or Plus Two Results 2018.

How to check your TN 10th Board Result 2018:

Step 1: Log onto the official website tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2018 / Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2018

Step 3: Enter your required details 

Step 4:  Your result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download the same and take a printout for future reference 

Beginning this year, the education department said it will not release topper's name and ranks in an effort to discourage unhealthy competition among students. 

For any queries on Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Results, candidates can Contact DGE the at directordge.tn.nic.in.

