Tamil Nadu SSLC results 2018 soon, check tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in for list of toppers

The Tamil Nadu TN SSLC class 10 results 2018 is slated to be declared by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations soon on its official website tnresults.nic.in on Wednesday. The topper list and results can also be checked on dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. According to information, the result is likely to be declared at 9.30 am on Wednesday, May 23.

The TN Board SSLC Class 10 exams were held from April 16 to April 20, 2018. The board had on May 16 announced TN HSC or Plus Two Results 2018.

How to check your TN 10th Board Result 2018:

Step 1: Log onto the official website tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2018 / Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2018

Step 3: Enter your required details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download the same and take a printout for future reference

Beginning this year, the education department said it will not release topper's name and ranks in an effort to discourage unhealthy competition among students.

For any queries on Tamil Nadu SSLC Board Results, candidates can Contact DGE the at directordge.tn.nic.in.