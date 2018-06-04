हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chennai

Tamil Nadu to free 67 convicts for MGR's birth centenary

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday said it will set free 67 life convicts who have completed 10 years in jail to commemorate the birth centenary of AIADMK

Founder and late Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran (MGR).

In a statement issued here, the government said orders for the release of the 67 life convicts were issued on February 25.

