Madhya Pradesh

Target Madhya Pradesh: Congress submits 'proof of 60 lakh fake voters' to Election Commission

In a memorandum submitted to the Election Commission, the Congress party claimed that it has provided evidence regarding the issue.  

NEW DELHI: Congress on Sunday alleged irregularities in voter rolls in Madhya Pradesh. The party claimed that there are approximately 60 Lakh fake voters registered in the voting list of the state. 

Calling it deliberate, Madhya Pradesh Congress party chief said that it is not administrative negligance but administrative misuse.

"We've provided evidence to the Election Commission that there are approximately 60 Lakh fake voters registered in the voting list. These names have been deliberately registered in the list. Ye prashasanik laparvaahi nahi prashasanik durupyog hai (This is not administrative negligence but administrative misuse)," Kamal Nath said.

Senior Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia accused the Bharatiya Janata Party behind this discrepancy. He alleged that even though the population increased by 24 per cent in 10 years, the number of voters increased by 40 per cent.

Scindia further said that the name of one voter appears in 26 lists and there are similar instances too.

"This has been done by BJP. How is it possible that population increased by 24 per cent in 10 yrs but number of voters increased by 40 per cent? We scrutinised list in all constituencies, 1 voter's registered in 26 lists, there are similar cases in other places too," Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh is slated to go to polls later this year.

