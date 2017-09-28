Tarun Tejpal charged with rape, trial to begin on November 21

Journalist Tarun Tejpal was on Thursday charged with rape, sexual harassment and wrongful restraint by a Goa court. Tehelka's former editor-in-chief is accused of sexually assaulting and raping a former woman colleague in 2013.

Tejpal has been charged under sections 342 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 376 (rape), among others.

The trial in the case will begin from November 21. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Tejpal had on Tuesday moved the Bombay High Court after the court in Goa refused to drop the charges against him.

North Goa's Additional District and Sessions Court also asked for a status report on a petition filed by Tejpal before the Panaji bench of the Bombay High Court related to the forthcoming trial.