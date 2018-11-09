हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tata Steel

Tata Steel manager shot dead in Faridabad, cops arrest ex-employee

The deceased manager died on the way to the hospital.

Tata Steel manager shot dead in Faridabad, cops arrest ex-employee
ANI photo

New Delhi: A senior manager of Tata Steel was on Friday shot dead allegedly by a former employee in Faridabad. The man died on the way to the hospital.

As per initial reports, the accused fired five bullets targetting the deceased manager, the doctors said. The post-mortem report is yet to come.

The deceased was identified as Arindam Pal while the accused has been identified as Vishwash Pandey. Pandey served the company from 2015 to 2018.

Confirming the incident, Tata Steel, in a statement, said, "At around 1:10 pm today, an unfortunate incident took place at Faridabad office of Tata Steel Processing and Distribution Ltd (TSPDL), wherein Mr Arindam Pal, Senior Manager was shot dead with a firearm by Mr Vishwash Pandey, an ex-employee of the company."

An investigation has been initiated into the matter. Expressing condolences, Tata Steel said that the company will extend all possible support to the family of the deceased.

"Pandey worked with TSPDL from 2015-2018. After shooting Mr Pal, he immediately ran out of office and is still at large. Police are investigating the incident. Company extends its condolences to Mr Pal's family and is extending all possible support at this time of crisis," the statement further added.

