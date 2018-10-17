हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
TATA Trusts gives fee waivers to neuroscience, speech therapy, D.Ed., B.Ed. students with its scholarships

The call provides a waiver in tuition fee and related expenditure to be paid to the institute of admission.

Like every year, TATA Trusts has declared its scholarship call open. This year's announcement is to support students of D.Ed., B.Ed., speech therapy and female students of Neuroscience. The call provides a waiver in tuition fee and related expenditure to be paid to the institute of admission.

Tata Trusts Scholarship for Speech Therapy 2018-19

The applicant must have secured 60 per cent in the graduation degree and is interested to take admission in the post-graduation program related to speech therapy. Candidates who are already enrolled in the first or second year are also welcome to apply.

Tata Trusts Women Scholarship for Neuroscience 2018-19

Only female applicants are accepted for this call. Candidates who are enrolled in first or second year of their post-graduation program can also send their applications. It is mandatory to secure 60 per cent in the graduation program.

Tata Trusts Scholarship for D.Ed. & B.Ed. 2018-19

The candidate must be a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura, who has secured minimum 60 per cent in their last academic session and interested in continuing his or her education in B.Ed. or D.Ed. programs.

For further assistance, one may reach the given helpline numbers- 08448709545, 08527484563

Courtesy: buddy4study. com

