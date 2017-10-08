Tawang chopper crash: Outrage over images of soldiers' bodies in cardboard boxes; Army calls it 'aberration'

New Delhi: Two days after seven military personnel were killed in a helicopter crash in Tawang, images of their bodies wrapped in plastic sacks and tied up in cardboard boxes surfaced on Sunday, triggering outrage.

This prompted the Army to come out with a statement saying the wrapping of the bodies with local resources was an 'aberration' and that the fallen soldiers are always given full military honour.

Related Video IAF chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh Subscribe To Zee News on

Several people on twitter expressed their anguish after the images surfaced.

Seven young men stepped out into the sunshine yesterday, to serve their motherland. India.

This is how they came home. pic.twitter.com/OEKKcyWj0p — Lt Gen H S Panag(R) (@rwac48) October 8, 2017

2. Seven young men stepped out into the sunshine yesterday, to serve their motherland. India.

This is how they came home. pic.twitter.com/rlSbdpJyR4 — Lt Gen H S Panag(R) (@rwac48) October 8, 2017

Shocked to see bodies of 7 @IAF_MCC & @adgpi Tawang crash victims brought in cartons. Is this how we treat our brave men? pic.twitter.com/dP5HGsRvTH — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 8, 2017

Reacting to the issue, the Army said in a statement - "Due to constraints of the carriage effort in high altitude area, helicopter cannot carry the full load. Mortal remains were wrapped in available local resources instead of improvised body bags or coffins. This was an aberration. Mortal remains arrived at Guwahati base hospital by 2 pm on 6 October and thereafter post-mortems and other formalities commenced."

"Immediately after the post-mortem, all the mortal remains were placed in the wooden coffins with full military honours. Consequent to paying of tributes as per full military honours, mortal remains of all the personnel have been sent to respective next of kin. Carriage of mortal remains, wrapped in local resources as in this case, is an aberration. Body bags, wooden boxes will be ensured," the statement, signed by Colonel Aman Anand, added.

Fallen soldiers always given full military honour. Carriage of mortal remains in body bags, wooden boxes,coffins will be ensured. pic.twitter.com/XSom29pWoF — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) October 8, 2017

Mortal remains of heptr accident in HAA on 6 Oct 17 recovered, sent wrapped in local resources is an aberration. pic.twitter.com/NDvEvBo87F — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) October 8, 2017

An Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force had crashed on October 06 near Tawang, a remote mountainous town close to the Sino-India border, killing all seven military personnel on board.

Five IAF personnel, including two pilots, and two Armymen were killed when the chopper crashed around 7 pm after getting airborne from a helipad North of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

It's a sad moment for #IAF to confirm loss of Mi-17 V5 #Helicopter along with 07 Defence Personnel, including 05 Airwarriors,Today. pic.twitter.com/5odKsKC8e2 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 6, 2017

#ArmyCdrEC & all rks salute defence personnel who made supreme sacrifice near Tawang today. Our condolences to the families @adgpi @IAF_MCC https://t.co/QuBAfpzbfs — EasternCommand_IA (@easterncomd) October 6, 2017

(With PTI inputs)