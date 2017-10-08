close
Tawang chopper crash: Outrage over images of soldiers' bodies in cardboard boxes; Army calls it 'aberration'

Seven military personnel were killed in a helicopter crash in Tawang two days ago.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 22:54
Tawang chopper crash: Outrage over images of soldiers' bodies in cardboard boxes; Army calls it 'aberration'
Pic Courtesy: @adgpi

New Delhi: Two days after seven military personnel were killed in a helicopter crash in Tawang, images of their bodies wrapped in plastic sacks and tied up in cardboard boxes surfaced on Sunday, triggering outrage.

This prompted the Army to come out with a statement saying the wrapping of the bodies with local resources was an 'aberration' and that the fallen soldiers are always given full military honour.

Several people on twitter expressed their anguish after the images surfaced.

Reacting to the issue, the Army said in a statement - "Due to constraints of the carriage effort in high altitude area, helicopter cannot carry the full load. Mortal remains were wrapped in available local resources instead of improvised body bags or coffins. This was an aberration. Mortal remains arrived at Guwahati base hospital by 2 pm on 6 October and thereafter post-mortems and other formalities commenced."

"Immediately after the post-mortem, all the mortal remains were placed in the wooden coffins with full military honours. Consequent to paying of tributes as per full military honours, mortal remains of all the personnel have been sent to respective next of kin. Carriage of mortal remains, wrapped in local resources as in this case, is an aberration. Body bags, wooden boxes will be ensured," the statement, signed by Colonel Aman Anand, added.

An Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force had crashed on October 06 near Tawang, a remote mountainous town close to the Sino-India border, killing all seven military personnel on board.

Five IAF personnel, including two pilots, and two Armymen were killed when the chopper crashed around 7 pm after getting airborne from a helipad North of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)

