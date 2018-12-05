Taxi driver stabbed to death in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old taxi driver was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified persons in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Mehtab, a resident of the same area.

Police received a call at around 11 pm on Tuesday that a person with stab injuries was lying near the main gate of Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital, a senior police officer said.

He was declared brought dead by the doctors, police said.

During investigation, it was revealed that Mehtab had left home on Tuesday night after he received a call, they said.

After sometime, he was found wounded near the second gate of the BJRM hospital. He tried to get to the hospital, but collapsed near the gate, they said.

Police are investigating who had called Mehtab.