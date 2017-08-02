close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Taxmen raid Karnataka minister's resort where 44 Congress Gujarat MLAs are staying; 'Witch-hunt' says Congress

DK Shivakumar, the Energy Minister in Congress-led Siddaramaiah government, was in charge of looking after Gujarat​ MLAs from who are living in the resort till the Rajya Sabha elections

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 10:16
Taxmen raid Karnataka minister&#039;s resort where 44 Congress Gujarat MLAs are staying; &#039;Witch-hunt&#039; says Congress
Karnataka minister's resort housing 44 Congress Gujarat MLAs

Bengaluru: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday morning raided Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar's luxury resort near Bengaluru where Congress stashed away it's 44 legislators from Gujarat to prevent defections before upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

The raids by taxmen began at 7 am today morning. A team of 10 tax officials, along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, searched the resort.

Shivakumar, the Energy Minister in Congress-led Siddaramaiah government, was in charge of looking after 44 Congress MLAs from Gujarat, who are in a resort in the outskirts of Bengaluru till the day of the Rajya Sabha elections, August 8.

The taxmen also raided the minister's residence in Kanakapura, Sadashivanagar.

 

Last week, Congress alleged that Gujarat BJP offered Rs 15 crore to each of its MLAs, a ticket in Gujarat polls along with funds to contest the elections.

To avoid intimidation and temptation from the opposition, Congress leaders flew the legislators in the luxury golf resort. The developments came after Shankersinh Vaghela and 5 Congress MLAs resigned from the party to join the BJP

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil had further claimed the MLAs were scared for their lives, fearing abduction and death, all for the sake of few votes.

Speaking on the development, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said, "BJP is on an unprecedented witch-hunt just to win 1 Rajya Sabha seat: Ahmed Patel,Senior Congress leader on IT raids at Eagleton Golf Resort."

"After using state machinery & every other agency, these I-T raids show their utter desperation & frustration," he added.

 

With ANI Inputs

TAGS

raidGujarat Congressbengaluru resortRajya SabhaIT raids

From Zee News

Donald Trump: Maduro responsible for safety of Venezuela opposition leaders
World

Donald Trump: Maduro responsible for safety of Venezuela op...

Fire at former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit home
Delhi

Fire at former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit home

Sean Spicer still plans to leave White House, official says
AmericasWorld

Sean Spicer still plans to leave White House, official says

WorldAsia

CPEC `a master plan for deep Chinese penetration of Pakista...

WorldAsia

Japan's foreign minister set to take party post in Cab...

AmericasWorld

US willing to talk to North Korea: Rex Tillerson

Reliance JioPhone effect: Intex launches first feature phone with 4G VoLTE support
Mobiles

Reliance JioPhone effect: Intex launches first feature phon...

Uttar Pradesh: Deepak Sharma, the man accused of beating up boy for making memes, reveals why he did so
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Deepak Sharma, the man accused of beating up...

AssamIndia

Former union minister Santosh Mohan Dev passes away

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Ahmed Patel’s defeat is Sonia Gandhi's defeat

DNA Edit | Modi’s 2019 Symphony: Nitish finally said it - 'PM is invincible'

Medicines in India likely to be costlier due to RCEP trade pact

First person account: How a tourist survived the Burhan Wani protests and what it tells us about Kashmir

DNA Edit: The ghost of Bofors