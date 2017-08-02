Taxmen raid Karnataka minister's resort where 44 Congress Gujarat MLAs are staying; 'Witch-hunt' says Congress

Bengaluru: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday morning raided Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar's luxury resort near Bengaluru where Congress stashed away it's 44 legislators from Gujarat to prevent defections before upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

The raids by taxmen began at 7 am today morning. A team of 10 tax officials, along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, searched the resort.

#Visuals from the resort: Income Tax department raids Eagleton Golf Resort in Bengaluru where Congress Gujarat MLAs are staying. pic.twitter.com/cLMzcQfkAj — ANI (@ANI_news) August 2, 2017

Shivakumar, the Energy Minister in Congress-led Siddaramaiah government, was in charge of looking after 44 Congress MLAs from Gujarat, who are in a resort in the outskirts of Bengaluru till the day of the Rajya Sabha elections, August 8.

The taxmen also raided the minister's residence in Kanakapura, Sadashivanagar.

Bengaluru: I-T raids underway at Karnataka energy Minister DK Shivakumar's residence in Kanakapura, Sadashivanagar pic.twitter.com/uK4xCA9pN8 — ANI (@ANI_news) August 2, 2017

Last week, Congress alleged that Gujarat BJP offered Rs 15 crore to each of its MLAs, a ticket in Gujarat polls along with funds to contest the elections.

To avoid intimidation and temptation from the opposition, Congress leaders flew the legislators in the luxury golf resort. The developments came after Shankersinh Vaghela and 5 Congress MLAs resigned from the party to join the BJP

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil had further claimed the MLAs were scared for their lives, fearing abduction and death, all for the sake of few votes.

Speaking on the development, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said, "BJP is on an unprecedented witch-hunt just to win 1 Rajya Sabha seat: Ahmed Patel,Senior Congress leader on IT raids at Eagleton Golf Resort."

"After using state machinery & every other agency, these I-T raids show their utter desperation & frustration," he added.

With ANI Inputs