TBSE Tripura Board Class 10th Madhyamik Result 2018 shortly at tripuraresults.nic.in

Students who have appeared in the Class 10th Madhyamik examination can also check their result through SMS.

AGARTALA: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is set to declare Class 10th Madhyamik result 2018 on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The result will be released on Tripura Board's official website - tripuraresults.nic.in.

Once the results are out, students will be able to check their scores on the Board's official handle. The result will also be available on this alternative website - examresults.net.

Here's how to check your Class 10th Board result via SMS by sending a text in the following format:

TBSE10<space>roll number to 54242 or 56070

Students can check their result on the following websites:

tripura.nic.in, tripurainfo.com, tripuraresults.nic.in, tripurachronicle.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, jagranjosh.com, examresults.net, innovaindia.com, knowyourresults.com and results.amarujala.com.

