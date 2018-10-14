हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
TDP

TDP leaders killing: Four people arrested in Andhra Pradesh

The arrested were identified as Yedala Subba Rao (45), Gemmeli Sobhan (32), Yedela Eswari (34) and Korra Kamala (35), natives of Dumbriguda Mandal.

TDP leaders killing: Four people arrested in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested four people in Visakhapatnam in connection with the killing of two Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, including an MLA, last month.

The arrested were identified as Yedala Subba Rao (45), Gemmeli Sobhan (32), Yedela Eswari (34) and Korra Kamala (35), natives of Dumbriguda Mandal.

In its major strike after a long gap, outlawed CPI (Maoists) on September 23 shot dead Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and his predecessor Siveri Soma, both Scheduled Tribes, in Lippitiputta village in Visakhapatnam district. 

The four suspected Maoist sympathisers include two women, police said. This comes after a woman Maoist, an accused in the shooting incident, was gunned down by security forces in an alleged encounter near Andrapali forest Friday during intense combing operations.

Police claimed that all the accused had worked for the Organisation for the Protection of Girijan Rights (OPGR) in the past and have been providing support to the Maoists.

The investigation revealed that the four arrested people have shared key information with the Maoists about the movements of the TDP leaders, on September 21.

A day before the attack, Maoists fromNandapur and Narayanapatna area committees led by Venkata Ravi Chaitanya alias Aruna of Nandapur Dalam came to Livitiput area and took shelter in the houses of those arrested, Superintendent of Police (Visakha Rural)Rahul Dev Sharma and said.

Based on the information from the four, the Maoists blocked the cars of the TDP leaders at Livitiput, while they were on the way to a meeting, and shot them dead, they added.

Tags:
TDPTDP leadersAndhra PradeshKidari Sarveswara RaoSiveri Soma

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close