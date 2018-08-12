हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
dausa

Teacher kicks, punches student at Rajasthan's government school

A tenth standard student was ruthlessly beaten by the physical education teacher in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Saturday.

Representational image

A tenth standard student was ruthlessly beaten by the physical education teacher in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Saturday.

The incident took place in Swami Vivekananda Government Model School, Lalsot Road and was recorded on CCTV camera.

School authorities registered an FIR in the Lalsot Police station and the cops are investigating in the matter.

The student was allegedly punched, kicked and thrown out of his desk by his teacher Jagmohan Meena.

The teacher, however, had no justification for walking in the classroom and beating up the student.  

The police are investigating in the matter but the reason for beating the student is yet to be found.

The incident reflects light on the condition of government-run Swami Vivekananda Model schools.

These schools are opened by the government and presented with a motive to bring out the ideal working model for schools. Dausa district itself has four Swami Vivekananda Model schools. 

Teachers for these schools are hired after going through a proper interview but incidents like these bring up questions on the working of the education system in rural areas. 

