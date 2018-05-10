Team of scientists in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur to ascertain why dogs are killing villagers

A team of four scientists on Wednesday visited Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh to look into the case of attacks on children by dogs in the region. The scientists were sent to the UP town by the Indian Veterinary Research Institute.

According to scientist Dr Dinesh Chandra, “We are here (in Sitapur) to find out how and why did the dogs turn violent and started attacking people.”

Meanwhile, ANI reported that an eight-year-old child has been injured in a fresh attack by pack of dogs in Bhagautipur village in Sitapur. The child is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

At least 12 children were reportedly mauled to death by dogs in the area in the past three months. Of these, at least six attacks happened in the past two weeks.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took cognisance of the issue, asking police, civic body officials and veterinary doctors to jointly investigate the issue and take measures.

According to reports, as many as 18 teams have been deployed by the district administration, who are carrying out operations to nab stray dogs in the region. The villagers have also formed teams to keep a check on dogs attacking more people. Armed with rods, sticks and swords,

A report in The Indian Express said that the dogs behind the attacks are different from stray dogs usually seen on streets. An eyewitness was quoted as saying that the dogs have a heavier front half and never bark even when hit.

Some reports even referred to the possibility of the attackers being hyenas and not stray dogs. The teams formed by the district administration have caught more than 35 stray dogs in the area.