Technical glitch forces AI Frankfurt-Delhi flight to make precautionary landing at Tehran, all safe
An Air India Frankfurt-Delhi flight was forced to make a precautionary landing at Tehran international airport on Wednesday due to a technical glitch.
According to ANI, all 249 passengers onboard are reportedly safe.
The airport authorities have made special arrangements to ferry the passengers to their destination.
The relief flight is scheduled to depart at 2 pm.
The Air India flight was bound to Delhi from France.