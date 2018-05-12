Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai as Shiv and Parvati? Poster sparks outrage

Patna: A controversial poster congratulating Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai on their wedding has sparked a massive row online. What many have taken objection to is that in the poster - put up outside the residence of the RJD chief - Tej Pratap and Aishwarya have been depicted as Lord Shiva and Parvati.

Tej Pratap and Aishwarya are all set to tie the knot Sunday evening and certain well-wishers may have gone overboard in wishing the couple. While it is not yet clear who put up the poster, many netizens have taken strong objection to the poster, photos of which quickly went viral online. While some claimed that it showcases the blind devotion of party workers, others have said it strongly offends their religious sentiments.

Intelligence has a limit but stupidity is infinite. — Dr. Kumar Abhishek (@seth_k_abhishek) May 12, 2018

@yadavtejashwi @laluprasadrjd What u have done with Shiv Ji , ?? it is sin & U must be punished for this .. from almighty ... — Idhyan (@Idhyan1) May 12, 2018

Height of oh sycophancy ?? — Ajay M. Kothari (@Helios29) May 12, 2018

This is not the first time political leaders have been depicted as gods on posters put up on Indian streets. Congress President Rahul Gandhi's has been repeatedly put up as Lord Rama in Uttar Pradesh while supporters of Yogi Adityanath too have shown him as God in the past.

In Bihar in particular, people at large generally tend to have strong political affiliations but portraying the RJD scion as Lord Shiva - many feel - is sycophancy taken to an extreme level.