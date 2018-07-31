Tej Pratap dons lord Shiva avatar, offers prayers in Patna before Deoghar visit - Watch

Patna: Dressed up as Lord Shiva, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday offered prayers at a Shiva Temple in Patna ahead of his visit to Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar.

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav dressed up as Lord Shiva offers prayers at a Shiva temple in Patna before leaving for Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar pic.twitter.com/W8KNyMkiOw — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2018

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the RJD leader is seen wearing a tiger-print lower and performing puja along with the priests of the temple.

Be it taking a tumble on a road while riding a cycle or taking bath at the home of a Dalit in Bihar's Mahua, the elder son of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav keeps hogging public attention.

Last week, Tej Pratap took out a 'cycle yatra' in Patna to protest against the rising petrol and diesel prices across the country. He, however, might not have anticipated the embarrassment that he would have to face. While riding the cycle with his aides, Yadav suddenly gained pace. Just as he was about to take a turn at the roundabout, he lost his balance and fell to the ground.

As his aides and security men around him rushed to his help, an embarrassed RJD leader quickly got to his feet. Several people present at the spot recorded the video on their mobile cameras and the footage of which was widely shared.