Tej Pratap Yadav-Aishwarya Rai wedding: Brother Tejashwi, mother Rabri groove to Bhojpuri beats

New Delhi: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav is all set to tie the knot with senior RJD leader Chandrika Rai's daughter Aishwarya Rai in a star-studded ceremony on Saturday. Ahead of the wedding, elder brother Tejashwi Yadav took to social media on Saturday to offer a glimpse into the celebrations. Yadav posted a video of him dancing with Tej and captioned it 'desi boys on the dance floor'.

Tejashwi posted a 26-second video in which he is seen donning a brown kurta while the groom-to-be is dressed in a beige kurta with a white "gamcha" wrapped around his head.

Check out the video here:

The video has been liked 11,000 times, has 58,000 views and has been shared over one a half thousand times just an hour of being posted.

Another video of Rabri Devi grooving to popular Bhojpuri number 'Lolipop Lagelu' has surfaced on the internet. Rabri's happiness knows no bound as her elder son is getting married.

The two RJD leaders live barely a few hundred metres apart. Both the bungalows have been adorned with flowers, green chillies and lemons have also been tied at several points to ward off the evil eye. Both the families have ensured that the wedding is a grand affair.

The Yadav family had double reasons to celebrate after Lalu was granted provisional bail for six weeks on health grounds on Friday. Lalu - convicted in a number of fodder scam cases - had appealed for bail saying his health is suffering and that he needs proper treatment. He was previously being treated at Delhi's AIIMS before being referred to RIMS in Ranchi. On Friday, Ranchi High Court granted him provisional bail on health grounds.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra are most likely to attend the wedding. "We have received confirmation that Rahul and Priyanka will be coming to attend the wedding. UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also among the dignitaries invited from across the country. We hope to receive many more confirmations of a visit by the end of the day," RJD national general secretary and MLA Bhola Yadav said.

He also confirmed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's presence at the ceremony saying, "how can 'chacha' (uncle) skip the wedding of 'bhatija' (nephew)?". Fierce political rivalry spanning over decades notwithstanding, Kumar and Prasad have been close friends since the 1970s, when they had started off as student leaders and were active participants in the movement launched by Jayaprakash Narayan.

Lalu's eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti had said the invitation had been sent out even to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We would like them all to bless the young couple if their busy schedule permits them to do so," Bharti had said.