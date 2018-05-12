Tej Pratap Yadav-Aishwarya Rai wedding: Celebrations in full swing outside Lalu Pratap Yadav's residence

New Delhi: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's doting son Tej Prakash Yadav is all set to tie the knot with RJD leader Chandrika Prasad Rai's daughter Aishwarya Rai on Saturday. Just a few hours ago, brother Tejashwi Yadav posted a video of wedding celebrations and now we have laid our hands upon a video of the celebrations that are taking place outside Lalu Prasad Yadav's residence.

The guest list for the grand celebration is as special as the wedding is. Invitations have been extended to Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra, Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav, Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Praful Patel Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha.

RJD national general secretary and MLA Bhola Yadav had on Friday said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be present for the ceremony. "How can 'chacha' (uncle) skip the wedding of 'bhatija' (nephew)," he had said. Fierce political rivalry spanning over decades notwithstanding, Kumar and Prasad have been close friends since the 1970s, when they had started off as student leaders and were active participants in the movement launched by Jayaprakash Narayan.

Lalu's eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti had said the invitation had been sent out even to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We would like them all to bless the young couple if their busy schedule permits them to do so," Bharti had said.

The bungalows of the two RJD leaders are barely a few hundred metres apart. Both the bungalows have been decorated with flowers, green chillies and lemons have also been tied at several points to ward off evil eye.