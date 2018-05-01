Tej Pratap Yadav invites BJP leader and Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi for his marriage with Aishwarya Rai

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav has invited Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi for his wedding with Aishwarya Rai, which is scheduled for May 12.

Sharing the information along with pictures on microblogging site Twitter, Tej Pratap said that he has a “big heart with place for everyone”. Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, the former Bihar minister said that Sushil Kumar Modi had a long-term relationship with his father and that the BJP leader has promised to attend his wedding with former Bihar CM Daroga Prasad Rai’s granddaughter Aishwarya Rai.

बिहार के मा. उप-मुख्यमंत्री श्री @SushilModi जी को अपने विवाह का निमंत्रण दिया। लाख राजनीतिक और मनूवादी विद्वेष हम पर थोपी जाए, हम बहुजन समाज के लोग कृष्ण के वंशज हैं। हमारा दिल बहुत बड़ा है इसमें सब के लिए जगह है। pic.twitter.com/AUzhI2DLGv — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) May 1, 2018

Last year, the BJP leader had offered to find a bride for Tej Pratap, putting forth three conditions for the same – no dowry, organ donation, no threat to disrupt any marriage. Reacting to it, the RJD leader had said that Modi would search a “Nitish-like bride” for him, adding that he did not want a “dhokhebaaz dulhaniya like Nitish”.

Meanwhile, one Janata Dal United (JDU) MLC, Niraj Kumar, has put forth a condition to attend the marriage of the former health minister of Bihar.

The JDU MLC has asked Tej Pratap Yadav to declare that his marriage with Aishwarya Rai is without any dowry, and only then he will attend the wedding ceremony. He has also asked the RJD leader to announce that his marriage ceremony would be conducted without any pomp and show.

This demand by the ruling party leader has sparked a new political row, with the RJD targeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the issue. RJD spokesperson Ramanuj Prasad has said that JDU must first declare if Nitish Kumar’s party is completely free of dowry and liquor.

Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai got engaged at Hotel Maurya in Patna on April 18. Except for Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is jailed after his conviction in the fodder scam cases, all close family members are friends had attended the engagement ceremony.