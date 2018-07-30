Tejashwi says BJP a party of goons, shares video of 'MLC threatening Bihar Governor'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav has accused a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Council of threatening to beat up Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik.

BJP MLC openly threatening Honourable Bihar Governor because He is acting against education mafia & questioning state govt on deteriorating law & order situation. Isn’t BJP is a party of goons who even don’t hesitate to threat and beat governor. Such a Shame! pic.twitter.com/kKoJwZuRFP — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 30, 2018

Sharing a video, the RJD leader claimed that the man in the video is an MLC of the BJP and is threatening the Governor as Malik had questioned the Nitish Kumar-led JDU-BJP government over “deteriorating law and order situation”.

The Yadav scion tweeted, “BJP MLC openly threatening Honourable Bihar Governor because He is acting against education mafia & questioning state govt on deteriorating law & order situation.”

"Isn’t BJP a party of goons who even don’t hesitate to threat and beat governor. Such a Shame!," he added.

The man in the undated video shared by the RJD leader can be seen saying, “Rajyapal nana ka hain ki jo keh denge so ho jayega, maarenge ghoose ghoose (Is the Governor related to my grandfather that we will do whatever he says? Will punch him).”