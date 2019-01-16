Tejashwi takes on Nitish over 'Amit Shah recommended Prashant Kishor' report

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the latter’s remark that it was Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah, who recommended that master poll campaign strategist Prashant Kishor should be included in the Janata Dal United (JDU).

Tejashwi, who is the leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, took to microblogging site Twitter to claim that Nitish Kumar’s remark proved that “JDU is advanced version of BJP”. The RJD leader further said that “all important organisational posts” in JDU were being given to people chosen by BJP president Amit Shah.

“Finally Nitish Kumar admits that JDU is advanced version of BJP therefore he is giving all important organisational posts except him to the people chosen by Sh Amit Shah,” tweeted Tejashwi, younger son of RJD supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Finally Nitish Kumar admits that JDU is advanced version of BJP therefore he is giving all important organisational posts except him to the people chosen by Sh. Amit Shah. Hope now you understand,Why Mob Lynchings & State Sponsored Crimes have become a routine practice in Bihar? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 16, 2019

He further said, “Hope now you understand,Why Mob Lynchings & State Sponsored Crimes have become a routine practice in Bihar?”

This comes a day after the Bihar Chief Minister said at an event on Tuesday that it not solely his decision to give a post in the JDU to Prashant Kishor. According to Nitish Kumar, it was BJP chief Amit Shah who called him twice to give Prashant Kishor a post in the JDU.

The JDU chief had also said at the event that Kishor was assigned the responsibility to include people from all walks of life in politics.

Prashant Kishor had formally joined the JDU in September during the state executive meet of the party in Patna. He was appointed as the vice president of the ruling party in Bihar.

Kishor has, however, clarified that he will not contest any election for the next 10 years and would focus on working for the welfare of Bihar. Almost a month after making his political debut, Kishor had said, “I will not contest any elections, including for the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha, for the next 10 years... and serve Bihar. My goal is to work to help Bihar get into the 10 developed states of the country.”