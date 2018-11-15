Tejashwi Yadav accuses Nitish Kumar of snooping with CCTV cam, says Bihar CM 'obsessed with luxury'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday launched yet another scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar, accusing the latter of being obsessed with “luxury and grandeur”.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Tejashwi, the leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly, alleged that Nitish Kumar had occupied three chief ministerial bungalows and one exclusive plush suite in Bihar Bhawan.

“Nitish Kumar has occupied 3 Chief Ministerial Bungalows (2 in Patna, 1 in Delhi) moreover One exclusive plush suite in Bihar Bhawan!,” tweeted Tejashwi, the son of RJD supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently serving a sentences in fodder scam cases.

Questioning the morality of the JDU chief, the Yadav scion further said, “Why self proclaimed austere CM of a poor State has this obsession with luxury & grandeur? Has he got any morality to answer this?”

Tejashwi also attacked Nitish Kumar over the installation of a CCTV camera on the boundary wall of his official residence, accusing him of snooping. He questioned the need of a security camera when there’s already a permanent security check post.

Bihar CM’s residence is surrounded by main roads from 3 sides & Leader of Opposition's residence from the fourth side. But CM felt the need for CCTV only on the wall bordering his political adversary's residence?

“Bihar govt must tighten the security whenever required for the CM who already has Z+ category and even resides in high security zone but is it preferable to install high resolution HD CCTV cameras facing, snooping & interfering the privacy of neighbour?” the Yadav scion further said.