Tejashwi Yadav claims Army soldier lynched by Bihar mob, questions CM Nitish Kumar

New Delhi: Mounting yet another attack on Nitish Kumar, RJD scion Tejashwi Yadav on Friday posted a video on his official Twitter account showing a mob assaulting a man. He claimed the victim was an Army soldier and that the incident happened in Bihar - questioning the CM on the prevailing law and order situation.

In the video posted by Tejashwi - which Zee News has not been able to verify, a man is seen being assaulted by a large mob. The former deputy CM of the state has claimed that the incident occurred just a short distance away from a police station. He then writes that the said man is battling for life now, before questioning Nitish on just why a mob was reportedly allowed to take law into their hands.

This is not the first time that Tejashwi has slammed Nitish since the alliance between RJD and JDU fell apart. It has been a bitter war of words between the former allies with both sides indulging in verbal assaults. While Nitish has been called an opportunist, has been questioned on his apparent silence on a number of key issues and even been blamed for RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav being jailed in the Fodder Scam case, JDU too has hit back with jibes galore. The stormy relations reached a new low when Rabri Devi's security cover was removed. Rabri - mother of Tejaswhi and wife of Lalu - had at the time claimed that Nitish Kumar was conspiring to kill her and her family members.

The security was restored eventually. Long-lost bonhomie was not.

(Note: The video posted by Tejashwi has not been uploaded because of its graphic nature)