Tejashwi Yadav opens up on plans for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, marriage

When asked about his marriage plans, Tejashwi Yadav said that he would think about it after the completion of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Tejashwi Yadav opens up on plans for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, marriage

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav has opened about the preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and his marriage plans. In an interaction with print journalists in Patna on Sunday, the Yadav scion discussed issues such as seat sharing for upcoming elections.

The Yadav scion told the mediapersons that the RJD would organised a huge public rally in Patna in December and other opposition parties would be included for the same. The leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly further said that he would launch the second stage of ‘Samvidhan Bachao Nyaya Yatra’ after October 6.

When asked about his marriage plans, Tejashwi said that he would think about it after the completion of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Responding to a question on seat sharing plans with other constituents of Mahagathbandhan, like the Congress, the Left and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), the RJD leader said that the demands of the allies were not practical, said a report in Prabhat Khabar.

He said that if the allies would demand seats as per their winning capability, the RJD would be happy make all possible “sacrifices”.

The Yadav scion further said that RJD’s agenda for the upcoming elections would be development. He said that he would like health and education services in Bihar to be at par with that in Tamil Nadu and New Delhi.

Tejashwi Yadav also lauded the flagship ‘Mohalla Clinic’ scheme of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

