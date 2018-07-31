Tejashwi Yadav, Shatrughan Sinha back Super 30 coach Anand Kumar over 'false claim' charges

Patna: The well-known Super 30 mentor Anand Kumar has recently been accused of fraudulence, with some of the former students alleging that he fabricated the total number of students to have cracked IIT-JEE 2018 under his tutelage.

The students alleged that only three students cleared the entrance test as oppose to 26, claimed by him. These ex-students also alleged that Kumar also teaches for another institute and has asked students to join that class instead of Super 30. According to these claims. Kumar has earned close to Rs 1 crore teaching at this other class.

Following the row, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha and Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav came out in his defence.

Backing Kumar, Shatrughan Sinha took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets. He said, "I am fond of him & proud of him like many of you. Hope, wish & pray that the society would be able to distinguish all these sponsored issues & stand by Mr Anand Kumar at this stage so that he is able to continue his mission of taking our nation to the top...Jai Bihar. Jai Hind!"

"Every Bihari is proud of Anand's achievements & awards. He has brought laurels for the State through his hard work & dedication. Many promising students facing abject poverty have been gifted a new life through his vision, help & timely guidance," Tejashwi tweeted, urging to solidarity for Kumar.

In June, as many as 26 out of 30 students of Kumar's Patna-based 'Super 30' academy cleared IIT-JEE (Advanced) 2018. The JEE Advanced 2018 results were declared on the official website of JEE Advanced - jeeadv.ac.in.

Founded by math wizard Anand Kumar in 2002, the institute trains 30 meritorious students from underprivileged sections of the society for JEE exams every year.

In the past 16 years, around 500 students from the institute have qualified for admission to IITs.

During the training process, Kumar provides food and accommodation to all 30 students round the year. His family members, too, support his programme in every way possible.