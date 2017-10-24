Tejashwi Yadav, Sushil Kumar Modi in Twitter war over Chhath puja

A Twitter war has erupted between Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Chhath puja.

It started with a tweet posted by Sushil Kumar Modi targeting former Bihar chief minister and Tejashwi’s mother Rabri Devi.

Modi posted that Rabri’s sons had spent crores of rupee in the name of Vaastu to seek protection in alleged scams involving them, and now their mother would do Chhath puja to rescue them.

करोड़ों रुपये के माल, मिट्टी और जमीन घोटाले में फंसने पर जिनके बेटों ने तंत्र-मंत्र और वास्तुदोष निवारण के नाम पर करोड़ों रुपये पानी... pic.twitter.com/osgFsB6qdK — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 21, 2017

His tweet further said: “People forget that no puja done with illegal money succeeds”.

Responding to the tweet by the BJP leader, the young RJD leader threw a challenge to him targeting his wife Jessie George, who is a Christian.

Tejashwi posted that his mother Rabri and Modi’s wife Jessie must stand in river Ganga and do the Chhath puja, and let people see who does it better for more time.

छठ मैया पर आपकी गिरी हुई टिप्पणी आपके छिछोरापन , छठ मैया के प्रति आपकी घोर घृणा, अपमान और ओछी मानसिकता का परिचायक है। https://t.co/n74RjGKpbS — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 23, 2017

छठ माई पर ज़्यादा पटर-पटर कर रहे हो,पहलें ये बताओ आपकी धर्मपत्नी "Mrs Jessie George" छठ पूजा करती है या नहीं? बिहारी छठ मैया का अपमान सहन नहीं करेंगे। समझें https://t.co/n74RjGKpbS — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 23, 2017

Lalu Yadav’s son also asked Modi to answer if his wife even does Chhath puja, since he was speaking so much about the same. He added that people from Bihar would never any insult to “Chhathi Maiyya”.

सुनो। मर्द हों और धर्मी भी हो तो चुनौती स्वीकार करों। गंगा माता में एक तरफ़ मेरी माँ व्रती रखकर छठ पूजा करेगी और उनके बग़ल में आपकी धर्मपत्नी "जेसी जॉर्ज"। देखते है कौन कितना लंबे समय तक और कितनी कठिन पूजा कर सकतीं है? औक़ात पता चल जाएगी? https://t.co/n74RjGKpbS — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 23, 2017

Lashing out at the Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi said that his tweets showed his hatred and narrow mindedness towards Chhath puja.

Chhath Puja has been historically dedicated to Lord Surya and his wife Usha. The devotees thank the lord and his wife for supporting life on earth and seek their protection and blessings. The festival is native to Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh and is also celebrated in Nepal.