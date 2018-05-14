Tejashwi Yadav thanks people for massive turnout at Tej Pratap-Aishwarya wedding, shares pics

The wedding of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav and former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai’s granddaughter Aishwarya Rai has been grabbing headlines for days now. While pictures and videos of celebrations went viral on social media websites, reports of mismanagement at the ceremony also came to the fore.

However, there’s no denial that the wedding has been a hit and the massive turnout of people to get a glimpse of the newly-wedded Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai is nothing short of a surprise for the family of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who could attend the wedding after being granted a parole.

अगर हमें अंदाजा होता कि अपने महबूब नेता @laluprasadrjd जी की उपस्थिति में वर-वधु को अधिकार समझ आशीर्वाद देने लाखों-लाख की संख्या में लोग आयेंगे तो यह आयोजन गांधी मैदान जैसी बड़ी जगह में रखते। आप सभी को जो असुविधा हुई उसके लिए क्षमा कर दीजिएगा। पुन: धन्यवाद। pic.twitter.com/gl5QUaoaLm — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 14, 2018

Taking to Twitter, former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav shared some photographs of the marriage venue showing huge crowd trying to click photographs of the couple. In one of the photographs shared by Tejashwi, an SUV apparently taking the couple from the venue to their residence, can be seen surrounded by huge crowd of people.

Sharing the pictures on the microblogging site, Tejashwi thanked people for showering blessings on the couple, attributing the huge turnout to the presence of Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently serving a sentence in connection with fodder scam cases.

“Had we expected that lakhs of people would come to shower their blessings on the couple in the presence of Lalu Prasad Yadav, we would have organised the wedding at a bigger venue like Gandhi Maidan. Forgive us for whatever trouble you faced. Thank you again,” tweeted Tejashwi.

Reports had on Sunday said that chaos prevailed at the wedding after unruly crowd breached the cordon which separated the pandal meant for VIPs and the media. Shortly after Tej Pratap and Aishwarya exchanged garlands, a horde of people broke the cordon and started looting food items. Soon the entire area was strewn with broken crockery and upturned tables and chairs, while a number of party leaders made a vain attempt to chase away intruders by wielding sticks.

A galaxy of VIPs and thousands of commoners attended the wedding ceremony at the sprawling veterinary college ground. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also attended the wedding. Nitish, who has strained relations with the RJD chief's family ever since walked away from the Grand Alliance and returned to the BJP-led NDA, was greeted with loud cheers from the gathering. He exchanged pleasantries with Lalu Prasad and later sat on the dais flanked by the RJD chief and Rabri Devi.