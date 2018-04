Telangana Board Class 10 Results 2018: Fate of 5.33 lakh candidates to be announced at 7 pm

HYDERABAD: Telangana Board Class 10 or Matric results will be declared on Friday evening at 7 pm for 5.33 lakh students at its official website Bsetelangana.org. Candidates can also avail the scorecards at results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net or manabadi.com. Earlier, the results were supposed to be declared at 10 am in the morning, but was later delayed.

Here's how to check your Telangana Board TS SSC Class 10 results 2018 results, follow these steps:

1. Visit the following sites: Bsetelangana.org or results.cgg.gov.in or examresults.net or manabadi.com.

2. Now click on SSC(10th Class) March-2018 Results

3. Enter your board roll number and date of birth

4. Click on submit

5. After submission of relevant details, the results will be displayed on the screen.

Students can also get their TS SSC Result 2018 or Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018 on mobile via SMS by following the steps below:

Type MS - TS10<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

The students are advised to download their results and take a printout of the same for further reference.

The TS SSC Class 10 exams 2018 were held from March 15 to April 2, 2018. The duration of the exams were three hours - from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

The students are advised to keep their hall tickets or admit cards handy in order to check their results.

Directorate of Government Examinations is an independent department functioning under ministry of Secondary Education, Government of Telangana. The Department is responsible for conducting the SSC/OSSC Public Examinations and a number of minor examinations.