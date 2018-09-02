हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Telangana CM KCR as Lord Rama in TRS poster ahead of mega public meeting

Telangana CM KCR depicted as Lord Rama in TRS poster ahead of mega public meeting 'Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha'

The meeting comes amid speculations that the ruling TRS may call for early elections in the state. 

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been depicted as Lord Rama in a poster by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) ahead of the party's mega public meeting. Massive preparations are underway for the party's Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha.

The meeting comes amid speculations that the ruling TRS may call for early elections in the state. The TRS has exuded confidence that the meeting will be a huge success. "The turnout in this rally is going to be something that people will remember for a long time, it is going to be the biggest political rally ever held in India," Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao said.

TRS's 'Pragati Nivedana Sabha' (meeting to report progress) is being held at the Kongara Kalan village in Ranga Reddy district on the outskirts of the city. During the meeting, the CM will address the people on the progress that the state has made in various sectors in the last four years.

Nearly 25 lakh people are expected to take part in the public meeting. Roads leading up to the venue have been decked up with TRS flags. Sound systems, floodlights and LED screens have also been arranged, along with 30 ambulances.

However, the government is facing flak from opposition parties who have accused the TRS of wasting public money. 

While the Legislative Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year, there are chances of the CM calling for an early poll on presumption that there is a positive mood among people on the government.

