Telangana Intermediate 1st Year, 2nd Year Results 2018 declared at bie.telangana.gov.in; Details inside

The results of the Telangana State Board Inter 1st year exam results 2018 and Telangana State Board Inter 2nd year exam Results 2018 were declared on April 13 at 9 am. The results were announced by Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on the board's official website bse.telangana.gov.in. Students can also access the results on the website results.nic.in and examresults.net.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education TSBIE had conducted the Telangana State Board Inter I & II Year exams between 28 February, 2018 and 19 March, 2018.

Here's how to check your TSBIE Results 2018:

1. Log on to the official website of TSBIE - bse.telangana.gov.in

2. There will be two links - Telangana/TS Inter 1st Year Results 2018, Telangana/TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2018

3. Select the one which you want to access the result for

4. Enter your roll number, name and other required details

5. Click on 'Submit'. Your TSBIE Results 2018 will be displayed on the screen.

It is advised that the students download and save the result and take a print out of the same for future use.

Students can also access their Telangana State Board Inter 1st year and 2nd year Results 2018 on mobile via SMS.

To get the results through SMS, follow these steps:

For Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Results 2018 - TS Inter First Year Result

GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN1<space>REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC1<space>REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

For Telangana Intermediate Second Year Result 2018 - Inter II Year

GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN2<space>REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC2<space>REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) was set up in 2014, under the Telangana State Government. The Intermediate Board Exams for the first year and the second year are conducted by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE).