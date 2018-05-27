Telangana TS ICET 2018: Preliminary answer keys to be released soon, check icet.tsche.ac.in

HYDERABAD: The preliminary answer keys for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TICET) are expected to be released soon. Once the answer keys are out, the candidates will be able to check their answer keys on the official website - icet.tsche.ac.in.

Media reports suggest that the preliminary answer key will be released on Sunday, May 27, 2018. The examination was held on May 23 and May 24 at 60 centres across the state. Nearly 61,439 students have appeared in the examination.

The last date of submission of objections on the basis of preliminary answer key is June 4, 2018. While the results of Telangana ICET are likely to be declared on June 6, 2018, the certificate verification will be done on July 6, 2018.

With the release of answer keys, aspirants will be able to cross check their answers. However, this is the preliminary answer keys. The final answer keys will be released a week after the release of interim asnwer keys.

TS ICET - 2018 (Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test -TS ICET) is conducted for admission into MBA and MCA courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2018-19.

This test is being conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad. Kakatiya University has successfully conducted ICET in 2005, 2006, 2012, 2013, 2014 and TS ICET - 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Here's how to download answer key of TS ICET 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website - icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the relevant link

Step 3: The answer key will be displayed on the screen in a pdf format

Step 4: Check the answer key according to your set

Step 5: Download the answer key

The candidates are suggested to take a print out of the answer key for future reference.