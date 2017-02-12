Telangana youth shot dead in US by 'carjacker'
Warangal: A 26-year-old youth from Warangal district in Telangana was allegedly shot dead at Milpitas city in Santa Clara Country of California by a man suspected to be a carjacker, the deceased's father said here today.
The incident was said to have happened last morning (as per IST) when Mamidala Vamshi Chander Reddy was returning after completing his part-time shift at a local store in Milpitas.
"Vamshi's friends called me on Saturday saying my son is missing and that an incident has taken place wherein a person was shot at.
They later informed me that it was Vamshi who got killed," Vamshi's father Sanjeeva Reddy told reporters today.
Vamshi had gone to California in 2013 and completed his M.S. In Silicon Valley University. While he was looking for a job in software industry in US he recently took a part-time assignment at a local store.
"His friends told me that Vamshi was shot dead by a carjacker who was trying to take away car of a woman at gun point in the parking garage of the apartment," Sanjeeva said.
He said Vamshi spoke to him over phone just two days back.
"He was worried about finding a software job there. I asked him to come back and find a job here. We wanted to get him married. He said he would come back home soon but we did not expect such a thing to happen to him," Sanjeeva said while fighting back tears.
He appealed to Telangana and Central governments to bring back Vamshi's body without delay.
Local MLA Aroori Ramesh visited the grieving family and consoled them.
He assured to extend all possible help to bring back Vamshi's mortal remains.
