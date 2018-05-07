Under-construction banquet hall collapses in Delhi, several injured

New Delhi: A portion of an under-construction banquet hall in Gujranwala Town here collapsed on Monday afternoon injuring seven labourers, PTI reported.

While the reasons behind why the banquet hall has not yet been ascertained, local authorities pressed emergency services into action to rescue those feared trapped. Spot visuals from the area showed a large pile of concrete material on the ground with police officials putting a cordon around the area to keep bystanders at a safe distance.

A call was received at 5.24 pm about the incident and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot for the rescue operation, an officer from the Delhi Fire Service said. The injured people were involved in renovation work happening at the backside of the banquet hall, the police added.

They were rushed to different hospitals and are undergoing treatment.

(With Agency inputs)