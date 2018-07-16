हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

Tent collapse at Modi's rally injures 90, Centre seeks report from West Bengal

As many as 90 people including 50 women were injured after a portion of a makeshift tent collapsed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in West Bengal's Paschim Midnapore.

Tent collapse at Modi&#039;s rally injures 90, Centre seeks report from West Bengal

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday sought a report from the West Bengal government in the wake of the tent collapse incident in Midnapore during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in which several people were injured.

As many as 90 people including 50 women were injured after a portion of a makeshift tent collapsed while PM Modi was addressing a public gathering. The makeshift tent was constructed near the main entrance of the Kisan Kalyan rally to shelter people from the rain. It collapsed while PM Modi was delivering his speech.

The prime minister saw the tent collapsing during his speech and immediately instructed special protection group (SPG) personnel standing near him to look after the people and attend to the injured. The injured were immediately admitted to the hospital.

Later, a visibly emotional Prime Minister visited those injured in the hospital.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state government would provide all medical assistance to those injured in the rally. "We pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured at the Midnapore rally today. The government is giving all help for medical treatment," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
Narendra ModiBJP rallytent collapse

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close