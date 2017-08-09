close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Terror funding case: Separatist leader Shabir Shah sent to 14-day judicial custody

Shabir Shah was arrested from Srinagar on July 25 on charges of money laundering in a case dating back to 2005.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 14:46
Terror funding case: Separatist leader Shabir Shah sent to 14-day judicial custody

Srinagar: A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case for alleged terror financing.

He was arrested from Srinagar on July 25 on charges of money laundering in a case dating back to 2005.

Shah was arrested by the ED a day after several Hurriyat leaders were taken into custody of the National Investigating Agency (NIA) in a case of alleged terror funding in the Valley to fuel unrest.

Investigating agencies like the NIA have cracked down on Hurriyat leaders like Syed Ali Shah Geelani's son-in-law -- Altaf Ahmed Shah, also known as Altaf Fantoosh -- and six other Kashmiri separatists.

Shah was arrested in an August 2005 case in which the Special Cell of the Delhi Police had taken into custody Mohammed Aslam Wani (35), an alleged hawala dealer.

Wani had allegedly confessed that he gave hawala money of Rs 2.25 crore to Shah.

TAGS

Shabir ShahTerror fundingJammu and KashmirSeparatis leadersPakistanHurriyat ConferenceSyed Ali Shah GeelaniAltaf Ahmed ShahAltaf Fantoosh

From Zee News

Stunner in the night sky: ISS astronaut Randy Bresnik captures the rising moon in all its glory! - See pic
Space

Stunner in the night sky: ISS astronaut Randy Bresnik captu...

Technical glitch forces AI Frankfurt-Delhi flight to make precautionary landing at Tehran, all safe
India

Technical glitch forces AI Frankfurt-Delhi flight to make p...

Jhajjar medical college scam: CBI arrests 3 for bribing top health ministry officers
India

Jhajjar medical college scam: CBI arrests 3 for bribing top...

cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in - CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2017 announced
IndiaEducation

cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in - CBSE Class 12 Compartment...

Delhi

Delhi: Man gets life term for murdering senior citizen

Asia

Nineteen killed by China quake as aftershocks rattle surviv...

Uttar Pradesh

Three Noida residents killed in car crash

World

Nagasaki commemorates 72nd anniversary of Atomic bombing

&#039;Karenge Aur Kar Ke Rahenge&#039; says PM Modi on new India
India

'Karenge Aur Kar Ke Rahenge' says PM Modi on new...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Maratha Kranti Morcha | Here's all you need to know about the silent march across Maharashtra

The return of Ahmed Patel, whither Rahul Gandhi?

Amit Shah vs Ahmed Patel – A battle of titans

The culture of fake encounters

India left to fend for itself with the White House in crisis mode