Terror funding case: Separatist leader Shabir Shah sent to 14-day judicial custody

Srinagar: A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case for alleged terror financing.

He was arrested from Srinagar on July 25 on charges of money laundering in a case dating back to 2005.

Shah was arrested by the ED a day after several Hurriyat leaders were taken into custody of the National Investigating Agency (NIA) in a case of alleged terror funding in the Valley to fuel unrest.

Investigating agencies like the NIA have cracked down on Hurriyat leaders like Syed Ali Shah Geelani's son-in-law -- Altaf Ahmed Shah, also known as Altaf Fantoosh -- and six other Kashmiri separatists.

Shah was arrested in an August 2005 case in which the Special Cell of the Delhi Police had taken into custody Mohammed Aslam Wani (35), an alleged hawala dealer.

Wani had allegedly confessed that he gave hawala money of Rs 2.25 crore to Shah.