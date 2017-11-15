Terror-funding: Charges framed against separatist leader Shabir Shah, hawala dealer Aslam Wani

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Patiala House Court has framed charges against separatist leader Shabir Shah and alleged hawala dealer Mohammad Aslam Wani in connection with the terror-funding case.

Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma framed the charges, to which both Shah and Wani pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

On September 23, the Enforcement Directorate filed a 700-page chargesheet against Shah accusing him in touch with Pakistan-based terrorist Hafiz Saeed. The charge sheet also named Wani.

The ED told the Delhi court that Shah admitted to receiving funds from Pakistan`s terror outfits to spread violence in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India.

Close aide Wani also admitted his involvement in the crime.

ED claims in the chargesheet that Shah has admitted to being in touch with global terrorist Saeed over Kashmir issue and last spoke to him in January 2017.

Shah also confessed to having received funds from terror outfits from Pakistan to promote terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India.

With no source of income of his own, Shah admitted that he does not file an Income Tax Return regarding his income and that he only receives donations in cash from locals and his well-wishers towards party fund which amounts to Rs. 8 to 10 lakh per annum.